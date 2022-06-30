Kerala priest in trouble after sharing sleaze video in Church group



Thiruvananthapuram: A Catholic priest, attached to the Mananthavady diocese in Kerala’s Wayanad district, has landed himself in trouble after he shared a sleaze video in a WhatsApp group consisting of large number of women and nuns.

Father Sebastian Keezheth, who is also the Vicar of Adakathodu Church of the diocese, was heading the Mathervedi Group whose members are drawn from a number of Achurches under the diocese.

The sleaze video that he shared in the group on Sunday came under fire from a large number of its members and following the protests, he has been asked to step down as director of the Group.

Diocese spokesperson Sallu Abraham said that a three-member Committee will now look into the complaints and further action will be based on its report.