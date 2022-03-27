Kerala pvt bus operators call off stir after CM assures hike in fares



Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Private bus operators have called off their four-day stir after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the office-bearers of the association of a hike in bus fares.

Private bus operators association state coordinator, T. Gopinathan while speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Chief Minister said, “The state Chief Minister had assured us that there would be a hike in bus fares post the Left democratic front meeting to be held on March 30th, and after his assurance, we have decided to call off the strike.”

The state was reeling after the private buses were out of the roads leading to auto-rickshaws and taxi services fleecing money from the public.

The bus operators also want a hike from the student concession in buses from the present Rs 2 rupees to Rs 6, which may invite the wrath of the strong student organisations in the state.

The state transport minister Antony Raju had conducted two rounds of meetings with the Private bus operators’ association but the meetings did not yield any results.

While the state Chief Minister had assured the increase in the rates of bus fares, the government has not given any date from which the bus hike would be implemented.

The private bus operators want the minimum fare to be Rs 12 from the present Rs 10 and student concession also raised. They want a rate of Rs 1 per kilometer after the minimum charge and also had demanded the relaxation in taxation.

The private bus services were off the roads in Kerala from March 24.