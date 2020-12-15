Spread the love



















Kerala reports 5,218 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday reported 5,218 fresh Covid-19 cases after testing 56,453 samples in the past 24 hours. Giving the Covid figures, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said in a statement that 5,066 people got cured in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 6,16,666.

The day also saw 33 Covid deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 2,680.

As many as 3,04,165 people are under observation at various places, including 13,178 at different hospitals. The state presently has 442 hotspots.