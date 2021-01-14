Spread the love



















Kerala reports 5,490 new Covid cases, 4,337 recoveries

Thiruvananathapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 5,490 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 8.11 per cent, a press statement issued by the office of state health minister K.K. Shailaja said. On a positive note, 4,337 people recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Malappuram reported the maximum number of cases on Thursday at 712, while Kasargod reported the least number of cases at 72. As many as 67,712 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 19 deaths in the last 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 3,392.

Among those who tested positive on Thursday, 92 people had come from outside the state, 4,911 got the diseaase through contact while the source of contact of 435 people is unclear.

Fifty-two health workers tested positive on Thursday, 14 in Kozhikode, followed by Pathanamthitta (9), Kannur (7), Thrissur (5), Ernakulam and Wayanad (4 each), Idukki and Palakkad (2 each), and Thiruvananhapuram, Malappuram and Kasargod (1 each).

At present, there are 2,01,293 people under observation in the state, including 10,904 at various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 6 new hotspots on Thursday increased the state’s tally to 420.