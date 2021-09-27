Spread the love



















Kerala sees near total Bharat Bandh



Thiruvananthapuram: Both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress came out together in Kerala to support the agitating farmers on Monday as the southern state witnessed a near total lockdown.

Markets, shops, establishments and offices were closed and all the public vehicles, barring private vehicles, were not seen off the road moving. “Everything in the state has come to a complete standstill,” said a member of the civil society.

In Kerala, the biggest advantage is any political party calling a state-wide protest gets a thumps up from the civil society and people remain indoors.

On account of the state and the entire country coming under lockdown due to Covid protocols for almost past 18 months, Monday’s protest is the first political shutdown that Kerala is witnessing.

However, like on any ‘bandh’ day, the ISRO units were all functioning and its employees were taken to the respective units in the state capital on their buses amid armed security.

All university examinations scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

The only deterrent for Monday’s shutdown is that it has come on World Tourism Day, when the entire state and tourism activities will also be closed, just when it was trying to revive.

