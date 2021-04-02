Spread the love



















Kerala: Setback for Left-BJP after church cautions voters



Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led-UDF on Friday got a boost after the Archdiocese of Thrissur in its publication cautioned the faithful to sensibly exercise their franchise in the April 6 Kerala Assembly polls, as promises made last time were not fulfilled.

The Catholic Church has used the hashtag of the 2016 assembly polls of the CPI-M, which said — Left will set right everything in Kerala — bringing a major sense of relief to the Congress camp.

In its publication released on Friday, the church said though it was promised that everything would be set right, but nothing was set right, “instead it became true only for some leaders and those dependent on them”.

The article also took on the BJP stating that those who were trying to create a ‘religious’ country, also should be kept out and all should be wary of those who have been trying to solicit votes on communal grounds.

Incidentally for the Congress-led-UDF, this has come as a real morale booster.

In the 2016 polls, the UDF had managed to win just one seat out of the 13 in Thrissur district, which is home to a huge Catholic population.

The opinion from the church comes at a time when the Latin Church had made their displeasure public by condemning Pinarayi Vijayan’s deep sea fishing agreement with a US-based company and termed it as ‘cheating the fishing community’.

Following the huge outcry against this agreement, the Vijayan government was forced to cancel it.

This article by the Thrissur Archdiocese is expected to have a rippling effect in districts like Palakkad, Ernakulam and Idukki and is certainly going to bring a smile on the Congress-led UDF candidates, as all know during the 2016 assembly polls, it was the Left which had benefitted.