Kerala vaccination: Focus now on frontline workers in 2nd phase

Thiruvananthapuram: After inoculation of health workers in Kerala for nearly a month, the focus of the coronavirus vaccination drive shifted on Thursday to frontline workers from the revenue, police, fire and local self-government departments.

Kerala had opted for Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine.

Speaking to the media soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra said that he did so to instil confidence among the public about the vaccine’s safety.

“After taking the vaccine shot, I feel my confidence has gone up. Our force and the fire brigade officials will start lining up for immunisation as their nature of work demands it,” said Behra.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navajoth Khosa said she too had taken the first dose of the vaccine along with Behra.

“I had taken the pledge to take the vaccine dose. During the vaccination drive that began on January 16, around 42,000 healthcare workers were inoculated in the first phase (in Thiruvananthapuram district),” said Khosa.

After the second phase gets over in a few days, the second dose to healthcare workers will be administered from February 15. An estimated 3.75 lakh health professionals have taken the first dose so far.