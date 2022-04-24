Kerala Youth self immolates after setting 16-yr-old girl in fire, both die



Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old youth and a 16-year-old girl died on Sunday after the boy immolated himself after setting the latter on fire.

The incident occurred at Kolangode in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

The deceased youth has been identified as Balasubramanian, a management graduate.

Subramanian, according to his mother, invited the girl to his home stating that it was his birthday and set her on fire, and immolated himself.

She said that the tragedy took place at 7 a.m. and she noticed it only when smoke and fire were emanating from Subramanian’s room.

Neighbours and the family doused the fire and took both of them to the Thrissur Medical College and then to a private hospital at Ernakulam.

However, they both died at 2.20 p.m.

Police said that the youth and girl were in a relation and off late, the latter’s parents had forbidden her from seeing him.

The youth’s mother told mediapersons that they had promised to get them married once the girl crosses 18 years, the legal age of marrying.

Locals in the area also confirmed the relation, but they were not aware of him inviting her to his home.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem at the Ernakulam Medical College hospital and after the inquest and other proceedings handed over to their families.