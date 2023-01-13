Kerala’s ruling CPI-M announces state-wide yatra against Centre

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kerala’s CPI-M-led Left government appears to be the first to be out on the streets as it on Friday announced a statewide vehicle rally, led by CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan, against the policies of the Centre.



Announced the agitation, Govindan said that the yatra is “to expose the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the genuine needs of the state especially when their plea for improved financial assistance is not being granted”.

Another aspect that will be highlighted during the yatra will be attitude of the Centre and the RSS towards the minority communities.

Govindan said the rally will start form Kasargod on February 20, will pass through all the 140 Assembly constituencies, and reach the state capital on March 18.

The permanent members accompanying Govindan include P.K. Biju, M. Swaraj, C.S. Sujatha, K.T. Jaleel, and Jakes C. Thomas.

Incidentally in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Left was whitewashed after the Congress-led UDF won 19 out of the 20 seats in the state.