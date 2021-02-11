Spread the love



















Kevin Hart defrauded by personal shopper for over $1mn: Report



Los Angeles: Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has reportedly been defrauded of $1 million by his personal shopper.

Long Island City resident Dylan Syer was arraigned in New York on charges including grand larceny, according to a Page Six report. Syer allegedly used credit cards belonging to Hart, 41, to fund a lavish lifestyle that included high-end watches, bags and a Sam Friedman painting.

According to the Queens County DA, it all started with small, legitimate and authorised purchases for Hart, before the actor’s credit cards were used to funnel cash into Syer’s personal accounts and for purchasing items he then couriered home and to his business.

The fraud committed was worth over $1.2 million, and done over the last two years.