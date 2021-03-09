Spread the love



















‘KGF’ star Yash’s family in trouble over land dispute



Hassan : ‘KGF’ star actor Yash’s family landed in soup on Tuesday, after residents of Karnataka’s Thimmanahalli-Dudda village raised objection to the former’s earth levelling work on a vacant land, as they claimed that the plot belonged to them, the police said.

The police said that the villagers picked up a quarrel with Yash’s family members after they reached the village in the morning with bulldozers and started the land levelling work on a plot, of which they had claimed the possession, to construct a road.

The villagers, however, alleged pathway encroachment.

Dudda police sub-inspector Madhu told IANS that Yash’s family had hired bulldozers to build a road next to their farm to which the local residents took objections to.

“The residents are alleging that Yash’s family is encroaching upon their land, while the family claimed that they were constructing a road on a Kharab land, which connects to the Kalabhairaveshwara temple behind the actor’s farm land,” she said.

The police officer added that the residents and Yash’s family members have lodged a complaint and a counter complaint in this regard and investigations are on.

Yash, who was summoned to the police station, told reporters that he had purchased the farm land to become a model farmer in the days to come.

“I am not here to make profits. I will not bother about my image. I am a son of this state, and if I want I will own property anywhere in this state. Who can stop me,” he shot back.

The actor added that he is ready to donate even 10 acres of land for the welfare of the people living in the village, but he can not tolerate his parents being harassed or targetted.