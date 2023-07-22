Kharge hits out at Centre, says PM distributing appointment letter in installments

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over distribution of appointment letters to over 70,000 newly-inducted recruits, saying that the Prime Minister is doing this in “installments to show as if the BJP has fulfilled its promise of providing two crore jobs in a year”.



Kharge’s remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, via video conferencing, addressed and distributed the appointment letters to candidates recruited through the Centre’s ‘Rozgar Mela’.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, he said that “about 20,000 MSME industries were shut in the last three years and there are over 30 lakh vacant posts in the government departments”.

“About 20,000 MSME industries closed in the country in just three years. In government departments alone there are 30 lakh posts lying vacant. But the head of the ‘event-jeevi’ Modi government, Modi ji, by distributing recruitment letters in installments, is showing as if he has fulfilled the BJP’s promise of giving two crore jobs every year,” Kharge said in a Hindi tweet.

The Congress chief, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said: “Those are government sanctioned posts, they should have been filled long ago. In the last nine years… programmes like Start-Up India, Skill India, Stand-Up India etc were organised like events, but lakhs of MSMEs had to bear the brunt of the wrong policies of the Modi government.”

He claimed that millions of youth have lost their jobs, and their future turned bleak. “… the youth of the country will not tolerate anymore. This anti-youth government has to go. India will come together, INDIA will win,” Kharge added.

