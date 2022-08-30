Kharge meets V-P, hopes Oppn voice gets heard in RS



New Delhi: Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and hoped that the opposition will get its due space in the Parliamentary proceedings.

Dhankar is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and will preside over the winter session.

Kharge after the meeting said, “Wished him the best for his tenure and urged upon him to ensure a smooth and democratic functioning of the Upper House where all voices are heard and all views, especially the ones critiquing the government, are given due space.”

The Congress did not support Dhankar but had fielded Margaret Alva as the joint opposition candidate.

The opposition has been alleging that their voices are not being heard in Parliament and they are being suppressed. Congress is the second largest party after the BJP but the NDA has been able to get through in the Upper House with the support of like-minded parties.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had met President Droupadi Murmu on August 23. A tweet run by the President’s Secretariat said, “President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Like this: Like Loading...