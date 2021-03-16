Spread the love



















Khattar conveys opposition to British minister over ‘unwarranted’ debate on farm laws



Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday conveyed his opposition to a visiting British minister over the ‘unwarranted’ discussion on the three Central farm laws in the British Parliament.

British Minister of South Asia and Commonwealth Affairs, Lord Ahmad, along with High Commissioner Alex Ellis and his deputy Caroline Rowett called on Khattar here to discuss a wide range of topics, including investment, a state government statement said.

Khattar objected to the discussion on the issue of farmers’ movement in the British Parliament and said that it is an internal matter of the country.

The Chief Minister handed a written objection to the minister, addressed to the British Prime Minister, it said.

He said that Britain should respect India’s democratic system and sovereignty. He termed the discussion on farmers’ movement in the British Parliament as an unnecessary interference in the democratic system of India.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised on promotion of skill development, higher education, agriculture, sports and student exchange programmes.

He assured that the processes for the UK industries already established in Haryana and proposals for new industries are under negotiation and will be completed on priority.

The Chief Minister said that to create foreign investment and employment opportunities, the state has constituted a special department called Foreign Cooperation Department.

During the meeting, Ahmad and Ellis were apprised of Haryana’s potential in the fields of skill development, smart city, urban planning, animal husbandry, agriculture, vocational education, sports and tourism.