Khattar meets Tomar a day before next round of talks with farmers



New Delhi: Amid efforts to resolve the farmers’ agitation for several days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi on Tuesday at Tomar’s 3, Krishna Menon Marg residence.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed the issues of the agitating farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The meeting between the Haryana Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister is being perceived as very important coming as it does just hours before the sixth round of talks with the farmers scheduled for December 9.

In fact, the agitation started by the farmers of Punjab is getting widespread support from many farmers’ organisations in Haryana as well. It is a different matter that more than 120,000 farmers of the state wrote to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday demanding not to roll back the three farm laws passed in the Monsoon session.

In Haryana, some farmers unions are in support of the agitation while others are opposing it.

Due to the agitation by farmers of Punjab and Haryana going on at Delhi border since November 26, the supply of essential commodities in Delhi has been severely affected. All efforts to resolve the matter have proved unsuccessful so far.

Sources said Khattar has also given some useful suggestions to Tomar during the meeting in order to resolve the deadlock. The Chief Minister of Haryana has the potential to play a key role as a mediator between farmers of the state and the central government.