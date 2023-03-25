Khusbhu’s old tweet against PM goes viral, BJP leader defends herself

Chennai: An old tweet by the National Commission for Women (NCW) member and actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has gone viral on social media.

While the Congress across the country is protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, the old tweet by Khushbu targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the talk of the town here.

In the tweet, Khushbu had said, “Modi is here, Modi is there, Modi is everywhere. But what is this? Wherever there is Modi, corruption has become the surname. So understand one thing, Modi means corruption.”

Khushbu has defended herself for the tweet, stating that she was the Congress spokesperson then and had followed the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi.

The five-year-old tweet of Khusbhu, a former Congress leader who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was dug out by the IT wing of the Congress.

With the old tweet going viral, Khushbu took to social media and said, “How more desperate can they be!! A five-year-old tweet is what now @INCIndia is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesman of Congress was then speaking the same language of @Rahul Gandhi. Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case against me if you dare. Learn the difference between corruption and a thief.”

Adding that nothing has changed in the Congress, she wrote, “And some learned leaders of the CONgress need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. At least do some homework to save yourself from embarrassment. It’s like CONgress will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder they are failing miserably.”

