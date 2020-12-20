Spread the love



















Kidnapped Boy Rescued by Cops within 36 Hours- Six Arrested who Demanded Bitcoins as Ransom

Kidnapped Boy Rescued by Cops within 36 Hours- Six Arrested who Demanded 100 Bitcoins (valued at Rs 17 Crore) as Ransom. (Bitcoin, often described as a cryptocurrency, a virtual currency or a digital currency – is a type of money that is completely virtual. It’s like an online version of cash. You can use it to buy products and services, but not many shops accept Bitcoin yet and some countries have banned it altogether). Demanding cryptocurrency as ransom is said to be the first in the state, police said.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said, “Dakshina Kannada district police have solved the abduction case of an 8-year-old boy in less than 36 hours after the crime was reported. The boy was reunited with his family in Kolar after a police team rescued him by arresting six men at Malur in the early hours of Saturday. A search is on for the kingpin. The accused are Ranjith (22), data-entry operator at an IT company; Hanumanthu (21) cab driver from Mandya; Gangadhar (25), of T Narasipura; Kamal (22), mechanic from Electronics City in Bengaluru; Manjunath, 24, and Mahesh, 26, both from Kolar”.

Speaking to the mediapersons SP Laxmi Prasad said, “The boy, son of a businessman, was kidnapped from his house in Ujire of Belthangady taluk on Thursday evening. First, the kidnappers demanded 100 bitcoins (valued at Rs 17 crore) as ransom. But later, they lowered the figure to 60 bitcoins (Rs 10 crore). Demanding cryptocurrency as ransom is said to be the first in the state. Four special police teams were formed soon after the incident, and all the check-posts were alerted. The kingpin, who is known to the boy’s family, had promised to pay his gang Rs 7 lakh for the operation. Prior to kidnapping the boy, four of the gang members did a recce for 10 days and stayed at a lodge near Dharmasthala”.

SP Laxmi Prasad further said, “Later, they moved around the place in a cab, interacting with locals to collect information about the boy’s family and their movements. After kidnapping the boy, they went to a village in Kolar, crossing Sullia, Madikeri, Mandya and Bengaluru. Two hours after the abduction, one of them made a call to the family, demanding 100 bitcoins as ransom to release the boy. The number was traced to Madhya Pradesh. What followed next were messages through WhatsApp. The cryptocurrency wallet number was also sent for the family to transfer the bitcoins. Regarding the unusual demand for bitcoins, it is learnt that the kingpin was aware that the boy’s father had a bitcoin business”.

Bitcoin- Image For Representation Only

SP Laxmi Prasad also said, “But when we asked the boy’s father, he said he had stopped trading bitcoins three years ago. The kingpin planned the crime assuming the boy’s father was still in that business. We were clear that the crime was done by a person known to the family. We have some clues and are confident of arresting him soon. Confident that the family would pay the ransom immediately, the kingpin had told the gang that the abduction drama would end in 24 hours, but when it got delayed, the panic stricken gang did not know what to do. So they travelled to Kolar as two of them are from the region. But the gang had treated the boy well, and was keen to send him back to his family”.

“We have now learnt that the main accused, whose identity is not disclosed, was acquainted with the boy’s father, Bijoy – who runs a hardware shop – and they were into the same business until three years ago. He was aware that Bijoy was trading in Bitcoins and hence demanded the ransom in cryptocurrency as it is difficult to trace. Further investigation will reveal whether the main accused carried out the crime for just ransom or over personal enmity. We have handed over the boy to his parents after getting permission from the Kolar magistrate. The accused were produced before a court” added SP Laxmi Prasad.