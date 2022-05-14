Kidnapped Goa infant reunited with mother



Panaji: Lure for a child was enough temptation for a childless couple from Mumbai to steal a 11-month-old infant from Goa’s Vasco, but police traced the kidnapped child, arrested the kidnappers, and reunited him with his mother on Saturday.

A official of the Vasco police in South Goa told IANS that their team reached Goa on Saturday morning and subsequently the child was handed over to his mother.

Deepak Yadav alias Langda and Kani are arrested in this case.

A homeless woman, originally from Karnataka and living on the footpath at Vasco, had complained that, on May 11, her minor son was kidnapped by accused persons, who were also residing on the footpath.

“Accused couple had fled to their native place at Mahim-Mumbai after kidnapping the child. Upon reaching there, we traced them with the help of Mumbai police and arrested them,” police said.