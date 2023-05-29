Kidney Dialysis Patients Struggle for Treatment in Udupi District Hospital, MLA Yashpal Assures Action

Udupi: The Kidney patients at the District Government Hospital staged a protest against the non-functional dialysis units here, on May 29.

Kidney patient Ramesh alleged that out of the 19 dialysis machines, 6 are not working. Due to this, more than 30 patients have died in a year without proper treatment. Without being able to undergo dialysis in the Government hospital, more than 20 patients are going to private hospitals where they are heavily charged.

Ramesh further said that the problem is not only with the dialysis machines, but there is a scarcity of chemicals, AC, oxygen cylinders, injections and refrigerators. The hospital also lacks the well-trained staff to attend to the patients. The Sanjivini Health organization which has taken the responsibility, is not providing proper treatment in the District Hospital.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna who got the information about the protest, rushed to the hospital and held talks with the patients. He also held talks with the hospital staff and gathered all necessary information.

Speaking to media persons Yashpal Suvarna said, “I have visited the dialysis centre and collected information from the medical staff. Negligence by the Sanjivini Health organization has created this situation. I have instructed the deputy commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard. I was born in a government hospital, I know the problems faced by the poor people who come for treatment. If there are any financial problems, the charges for medicine will be paid through a private partnership”, he said.

