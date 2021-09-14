Spread the love



















Kids, It’s Time to Get Back to School again! Offline Classes for Stds 8-10 & 6-7 from Sep 17 & 20 Respectively

Mangaluru: In an official meeting chaired by Deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Dr K V Rajendra, he said Offline classes for grades 8, 9 and 10 will commence in Dakshina Kannada district from September 17 and for grades 6 and 7 from September 20. Schools should compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while commencing offline classes. Nearly 99% of teachers and staff in schools in the district have received vaccines. Currently, 261 children are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Take initiatives for the treatment of children and trace their contacts. Teachers should ensure that all children entering classes are wearing masks and follow social distancing strictly,”

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra

DC further said, “Schools should continue the online classes even after the commencement of offline classes. Consent letters from parents should be obtained compulsorily before allowing children to attend offline classes. Students from Kerala should stay in hostels or they may continue to attend online classes. Schools should also provide basic facilities including toilets before the commencement of offline classes. Teachers and staff should undergo Covid-19 tests periodically and ensure that parents of children attending classes have no symptoms of Covid-19”.

FILE PHOTOS

Though the DC allowed PU colleges to commence offline classes for I PU, the date has not been fixed. DDPU C D Jayanna speaking to the media said that classes will be commenced for I PU as per guidelines soon. Additional deputy commissioner N Manikya, deputy director of public instruction Malleswamy, district health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore, PU education department deputy director Jayanna, private school association heads, district block education officer and other department officials were present.

Like this: Like Loading...