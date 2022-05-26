Kiev condemns Russia’s fast-track passport issuance decree for Ukrainian citizens



Kiev: The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has condemned the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allows residents of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure.

“The decree of the President of Russia is legally null and void and will have no legal consequences,” the ministry was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The issuance of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in the territories seized by Russia is a “gross violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, norms and principles of international humanitarian law,” it said.

Putin signed the decree on the simplified passport issuance procedure for the residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions earlier in the day.