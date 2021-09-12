Spread the love



















Killers of SI identified, will be brought to justice: J&K Police



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday that the killers of Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir have been identified and they would soon be brought to justice.

“We have lost a brave officer today and the family has lost their dear son.

“The killers have been identified and will soon be brought to justice,” DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters here.

On Sunday’s being the third militant attack in Srinagar city despite police claims that many modules of militants have been eliminated, he said: “Many modules have been eliminated. New ones take their place.”

Militants shot and killed Mir near the Khanyar police station in old Srinagar. He belonged to Kupwara district.

