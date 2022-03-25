Kim Jong-un issues order for test-launch of new ballistic missile



New York: The test-launch of a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasongpho-17 of North Korea strategic forces was conducted under the direct guidance of Kim Jong-un, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The missiles were tested on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kim gave a written order to conduct the test-launch of the new type ICBM on Wednesday.

He visited the launch ground on Thursday and personally guided the overall process of the test-launch, according to the KCNA report.