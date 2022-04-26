Kim Jong-un vows to strengthen nuclear power



Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared a resolve to further strengthen nuclear capabilities during a military parade held in Pyongyang, state media reported on Tuesday.

During his speech on Monday night at the parade celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA), Kim vowed to boost the country’s nuclear capabilities at “the fastest rate”, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The incumbent leader added that the North will make thorough preparations for using nuclear “deterrence” anytime.

“Our basic mission regarding nuclear power is to deter war but our nuclear weapons cannot be confined solely within the boundaries of preventing a war until a situation is created that we never hope to witness in this land.”

He also warned that any forces seeking military confrontation will cease to exist, saying that the North is “thoroughly prepared” to carry out its mission of nuclear deterrence anytime.

The parade at the Kim Il Sung was initially expected to begin earlier in the day, but it did not proceed amid a forecast of rainfall.

An informed source said it fnally kicked off at around 10 p.m..

It marked the North’s first military parade to celebrate the KPRA anniversary and 12th major military parade under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, who took power about a decade ago.

The North has typically held such parades on the birth anniversary of national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party on October 10 or the nation’s foundation on September 9.