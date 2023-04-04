Kindergarten Graduation Day held at Early Learning Centre, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Early Learning Centre (ELC), Mangaluru recently celebrated its kindergarten graduation day, emphasizing the importance of early years in shaping a child’s intellectual and emotional life. The graduation ceremony was a joyous occasion for the little ones and their parents, who gathered to celebrate the children’s achievements. Research has shown that the early years of a child’s life are crucial in laying the foundation for their intellectual and emotional development. The ELC’s kindergarten program is designed to provide a stimulating and nurturing environment that fosters the growth and development of each child.

During their time at ELC, the children engage in a variety of activities that promote their cognitive, social, and emotional development. They learn to communicate and express themselves through music, art, and play. They develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills through activities that challenge their minds and spark their curiosity. They also learn to work in groups, developing social skills such as cooperation, empathy, and respect for others.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of the children who completed this critical phase of their development. It was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the teachers and staff at ELC who have committed themselves to provide a nurturing environment for these young children.

The event was a reminder to parents of the importance of investing in their children’s early years. Research proves that children who receive high-quality early childhood education are more likely to perform better in school and have better outcomes in life. They are more likely to have higher earning potential, better health, and greater social mobility.

Kindergarten graduation is an exciting milestone for pre-primary children as it’s their first step towards a future full of hopes and possibilities. It marks a new beginning that adds new dimensions to their school life and the journey they begin towards knowledge and education.

Speaking at the event, the school principal said, “At ELC, we believe in the transformative power of early childhood education. Our kindergarten program is designed to help children reach their full potential by providing a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment. We are proud of our little graduates and look forward to seeing them thrive in their future endeavours.”

The students left everybody spellbound as they danced to the tunes of some vibrant songs and rhymes displaying breathtaking colours with highly coordinated movements that promptly set the tone and mood of the atmosphere to an all-time high. Their energetic booming and clapping coaxed the enthusiastic parents to sway to its lively beats. Each act was an aesthetic delight, high in skill, with supporting props and PPTs which made the performance a three-dimensional experience for the audience.

Then came the most important part of the celebrations i.e. UKG students walking on the stage for their convocation. Their smiling faces were welcomed by rapturous applause from the audience as they received scrolls of merit on the dais. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for the little ones as they received their Graduation certificates from the dignitaries. It was a proud moment for all, as they witnessed the young graduates transition to the next level of their education with confidence and determination.

Like this: Like Loading...