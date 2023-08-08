Kindergarteners of St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrate ‘Colours Day’

Mangaluru: The Kindergarteners of St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated Colours Day on 4 August 2023 in the Gonzaga Hall. Dr. Santosh T Soans Prof & H.O.D, Department of Paediatrics, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalore was the Chief Guest of the celebration. He appreciated the efforts of the school and the parents in nurturing their children. He advised the parents about the healthy diet to be followed at this age.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address spoke about the significance of learning through colours, colours being an important aspect in the life of every human being. On this occasion, the tiny tots of the Kindergarten section presented a beautiful programme with dance, action songs and colours day songs.

The hall was decorated with art and craft work prepared by students in different colours and was appreciated by the parents. Kindergarten co-ordinator Ms Aparna Suresh was present.

