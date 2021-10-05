Spread the love



















King Abdullah II says campaign against Jordan to sabotage progress

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan has said that attempts to create internal discord in Jordan are still ongoing and there was a campaign against the country to undermine progress, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a meeting with representatives and leading figures from Central Badia tribes of Jordan, the king said that Jordan is greatly respected and supported among neighboring and friendly countries, and has a strong and influential role in the regional and international stages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Stressing that there is nothing being secreted, he said that Jordan will remain strong as this is not the first time it has been targeted.

Earlier in the day, Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by Abdullah II, saying they “included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts.”

Like this: Like Loading...