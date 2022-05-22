King of Fruits! Mango Mela attracts Huge Crowd in Udupi

Udupi: A three-day mango Mela 2022 organised by the Zilla Panchayat horticulture department has attracted a massive crowd at the Raitha Seva Kendra Perampalli here on May 21.

The mega festival will conclude on May 23. The three-day Mango Mela was inaugurated by Raghupathi Bhat, MLA of Udupi.

Mango lovers thronged the Doddangudde Raitha Seva Kendra in large numbers, to pack home their favourite varieties of the king of fruits.

About twenty varieties of mangoes including Badami, Raspuri, Malgova, Thothpuri, Sindhura, Sakkaregutthe, Bayganpalli, Ratnagiri, Alphonsus and other varieties were displayed for the general public.

This event provides a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers and for visitors to get naturally ripened fruits. The farmers who had come from different parts of the district were busy packing off mangoes for customers.

Rekha a visitor said, “I have come from Karkala to witness this Mela. This is a good platform to promote farmers and their produce”.