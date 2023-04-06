King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad Holds King’s Global Day of Service 2023

New Delhi: King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad organised their second King’s Global Day of Service 2023 with the theme “Giving Back to the Youth Communities’ in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, south India recently. This was part of the global events for prompting King’s Vision 2029 towards the advancement of SDGs.

Associated NGOs Yes We Can (a youth-run organization) and Nicholas Social Welfare Society (NSWS) with the support of the Chikmagalur district administration and the Women & Child Welfare Department of the Karnataka Government have donated food, books and stationery for 60+ orphans in the town.

A signature campaign in support of mental health awareness was organised and a soft launch of a mobile app with an improvised curriculum on mental health matters, “My Well-Being” was launched on the day by the King’s Alumni.

This event marks a milestone in setting up a plan of action for the marginalised communities in the region and facilitating the youth in mental health and career perspective skill programs.

King’s Alumni President, Stephen Anurag AKC, Treasurer Har Sahay Meena IAS, members Pranav Krishna, Akhil Ravikumar and Akash Poddar along with the representatives of the associating NGOs Yes We Can Youth Organization (YWC) and Nicholas Social Welfare Society (NSWS), Benedict Stevenson DSouza, Dr John Patrick DSouza and Gregory Pio Royan DSouza; friends of the alumni Sarvagya Bairva (Indian Railway Service Officer), Dr. Vijay Vardhan Manchala (Presidency University Bangalore), and other district officials were also present.

