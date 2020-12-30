Spread the love



















Kisan Cong’s ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’ ahead of farmers-govt meet



New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial farmers meet with the government over the three farm laws, the Kisan Congress on Wednesday performed “Sarva Dharma Puja” at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

The Sarva Dharma Puja (all-religion prayer) was organised by Kisan Congress vice president Surendra Solanki with several farmers, who have been protesting here for the last 35 days against the three farm laws.

Speaking to the media, Solanki said, “It has been more than a month since the farmers have arrived in Delhi, but till now the Narendra Modi government has not even heard the voice of the farmers.”

He said several rounds of meetings have failed, but the Modi government does not want to solve the problems of the farmers.

“And it was the reason why we organised the Sarva Dharma Puja here to wake this government to listen to the demands of the farmers,” he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at several borders of the national capital for the last 35 days demanding the repealing of the three farm laws.

The farmer leaders are meeting the government on Wednesday at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

Earlier, five rounds of meetings with the government remained inconclusive.