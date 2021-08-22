Spread the love



















Kisan Rail transport onions from Andhra to West Bengal

Hyderabad: For the first time, a Kisan Rail, operated by the South Central Railway (SCR), has transported onions from Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh to Malda in West Bengal.

The SCR has been actively taking forward the Kisan Rail initiative by starting these trains from the various destinations across the zone so as to support the farming community in marketing their agricultural produce. As part of it, Kisan Rails have been started from different stations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Taking forward this initiative, now, Kisan Rail has been started from Tadepalligudem station. The first train to Malda town has been loaded with 246 tonnes of onions, SCR said on Sunday.

The Business Development Unit team of Vijayawada Division conducted successful meetings with the farmers and traders in the surrounding areas who desired to transport onions from Tadepalligudem station, and explained to the freight customers about various schemes and concessions being offered by the Railways.

Fifty per cent tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the scheme “Operation Greens – TOP to Total” has also been extended to the freight customers transporting their products. Transportation of agricultural products through Kisan Rail has been proved to be safe, economical and cost effective besides providing a smooth and hassle-free transportation with least enroute damage to their products, they said. Further, it has been more convenient for farmers, traders and cargo operators, since they can load relatively small quantities.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya expressed his happiness on Kisan Rail concept being a huge success in the Zone. Complimenting officials and staff of Vijayawada Division on starting of first Kisan Rail from Tadepalligudem, he also instructed zone officials to extend the Kisan Rail concept to some more stations, wherever there is possibility of loading agricultural products, duly elucidating the facilities available.

