Kisan
Life tide tributary blood surge street to street symphony
Justice peace love harmony protector power of economy
backbone of the nation safety security shelter stability
Food sustainer pillar of life courage grit heart nationality
caste creed no distinction ‘field’ ‘earth’ the sweet scent
nature earth globe planet second name farmer peasant
happiness enthusiasm joy see the fields growing thriving
Rice ragi wheat what a taste leaven permeate satisfying
Sunrise to sunset one with the nature to nurture nourish
Hurdles Struggles to face prepare produce provide fresh
Anxiety misery panic care concern suspense to feed bread
Soldiers of the field fight for food sacrifice with magic hand
Green luscious earth is teen pregnant with cons and cream
Pure plain perfect natural water air birds to human breath
Deserve respect appreciation security dignity esteem honor
Not titles degrading demeaning derogatory sarcastic slanderous
Minimum support backing advocacy deliver justice treasure hearth
Sweat steamy sultry sticky weather in the bosom of mother earth
All other cease crumble perishes die melt food indeed forever smart
Heed honor regard revere restore kisan our vein carrying green heart
The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580
From The Author:
-
ಹಾಂವ್ ಶಿಕ್ಲೊಂ! ಜಿವಿತ್ ಕಿತೆಂ?
-
Spine Or Supine?
-
‘Born Again’ Francis Of Assisi
-
‘ALOYSIUS’ – ROCK AND STAR
-
CONSTITUTION CATASTROPHE!
-
‘Aspire To Inspire’
-
Daring To Be Different
-
‘Love One Another Not Like One Another’
-
Silence Is Deadly… As The Violence
-
ಪ್ರಕೃತಿ ರಡ್ತಾ ವಾ ‘ಹಾಸ್ತಾ’?
-
Am I Untouchables? Than….
-
IS THE 4th PILLAR OF INDIAN DEMOCRACY COLLAPSING?
-
‘I Can’t Breathe’
-
Am I A Pharisee?
-
Mafia Or Mahatma
-
GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
-
Migrant Workers Not ‘Cats And Dogs’ May 9
-
CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
-
IS IT CRUELTY TO DIE WITH MALADY?
-
UNGRATEFUL GENERATION!?