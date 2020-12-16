Spread the love



















Kisan

Life tide tributary blood surge street to street symphony

Justice peace love harmony protector power of economy

backbone of the nation safety security shelter stability

Food sustainer pillar of life courage grit heart nationality

caste creed no distinction ‘field’ ‘earth’ the sweet scent

nature earth globe planet second name farmer peasant

happiness enthusiasm joy see the fields growing thriving

Rice ragi wheat what a taste leaven permeate satisfying

Sunrise to sunset one with the nature to nurture nourish

Hurdles Struggles to face prepare produce provide fresh

Anxiety misery panic care concern suspense to feed bread

Soldiers of the field fight for food sacrifice with magic hand

Green luscious earth is teen pregnant with cons and cream

Pure plain perfect natural water air birds to human breath

Deserve respect appreciation security dignity esteem honor

Not titles degrading demeaning derogatory sarcastic slanderous

Minimum support backing advocacy deliver justice treasure hearth

Sweat steamy sultry sticky weather in the bosom of mother earth

All other cease crumble perishes die melt food indeed forever smart

Heed honor regard revere restore kisan our vein carrying green heart

The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580

From The Author: