Kishan Bharwad murder case: Two accused sent to seven-day police custody



Gandhinagar: An Ahmedabad court on Monday sent the two of the accused in Kishan Bharwad murder case, Azim Bashir and Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani, to seven days police custody.

Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani arrested from Delhi by the Gujarat ATS on Sunday in connection with the sensational murder of Kishan Bharwad (27) who was shot dead in Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka by bike borne assailants for allegedly uploading a video on social media “against” Muslims.

The other accused, Azim Bashir, a resident of Dudhsagar Road in Rajkot, was arrested by the Rajkot Special Operations Group (SOG) from Mitana village of Tankara in Rajkot district, for allegedly supplying the pistol and five cartridges to the Delhi cleric.

The ATS demanded 14 days remands of both. The police wanted Bashir’s remand to investigate the source of weapon that he had given to Ahmedabad based Maulana Ayyub to kill Kishan Bharwad. Maulana Ayyub had given the weapon (a pistol and 5 bullets) to executor Shabbir Chopda.

While Usmani’s remand was demanded by the police to probe whether his organization Tahreke-e- Farogh Islami has terror linkages or not.

The court has granted seven days remands of both the accused. The Gujarat ATS has arrested a total of six people in the case.