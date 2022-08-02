Kishwer Merchant returns from motherhood break to web show



Mumbai: Kishwer Merchant, who was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 9’ before she took a break to be a full-time mother, says she is excited about her return to showbiz with the upcoming show ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan – Aakhri Imtihaan’ on the OTT platform Voot.

The show was previously aired on Colors and it will start streaming from Voot from August 8. Kishwer will be seen playing Meera Raichand, the stepmother of the lead character Agastya played by Zain Imam.

Speaking about her role, Kishwer said: “When Meera’s role was offered to me, I was drawn to her grey shades. As a new mom, it was challenging for me to portray a complex role, but I am very kicked about being back on sets.”

She shared the hope that the show’s new twist will be well-received by the audience.

