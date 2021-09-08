Spread the love



















‘Kiss’ announces North American tour to resume on Sept 9



New York: American rock band ‘Kiss’ have announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their ‘End of the Road’ World Tour after postponing five shows due to band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons testing positive for Covid-19 in August.

The band took to Instagram and shared the dates of the tour. “We will return to the stage this Thursday, September 9th at the @fivepointamphitheatre in Irvine, California! All other shows remain unchanged. @livenation. Rescheduled show dates & info is now live at www.KISSOnline.com.”

Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safe to resume on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. The new dates will be in October. However, due to routing and availability, the shows in Hartford, Connecticut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Raleigh, North Carolina, have been postponed to 2022. The rest of the tour dates remain unchanged.

Kiss is an American rock band formed in New York City in January 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Well known for its members’ face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence in the mid-late 1970s with its shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits, and pyrotechnics.

In September 2018, Kiss announced that after 45 years of recording and performing it would be embarking on its ongoing final tour, the ‘End of the Road’ World Tour, which started in January 2019 and is currently set to conclude in 2022.

Kiss is regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time, as well as one of the best-selling bands of all time.

Like this: Like Loading...