KIYG 2022: Jaiveer, Jasnoor claim fastest swimmer titles, Maharashtra emerge as overall champions

Jaiveer Motwani of Maharashtra and Punjab’s Jasnoor Kaur, claimed the title of the fastest boy and girl swimmers of the games, after winning the Boys and Girls 50m freestyle event at the Prakash Tarun Pushkar pool here, as curtains came down on the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG2022MP), Indias “Youth Olympics” on Saturday.



Maharashtra, with a haul of 56 gold, 55 silver and 50 bronze medals emerged the overall champions, while Haryana (40 golds) and hosts Madhya Pradesh (M.P) with 39 golds were second and third respectively.

The closing ceremony was attended among others by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, M.P, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon. Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of M.P.

An hour-long champions bus parade was also organized before the closing ceremony, which was flagged off from the Chief Minister’s residence by the CM himself. The parade and the closing ceremony were preceded by the final Day 13 of sporting competitions, with eight golds in swimming and five in wrestling to be decided.

Maharashtra dominate the pool as Jasnoor creates new record

Champions Maharashtra, also dominated proceedings in the Swimming pool. Even on Day 13, they picked up three of the eight gold medals up for grabs, including Jaiveer’s gold and their leading light Apeksha Fernandes, who bagged her fifth gold of the games, with a win in the Girls 50m breaststroke in a time of 33.92 secs.

Besides, they also won the Boys 4x100m relay to amass a haul of 26 medals from the pool, including 14 golds. Karnataka were next best with six golds and a haul of 25 medals.

The star of the final day in the pool however was Punjab’s Jasnoor, whose win in the Girls 50m freestyle came with a new national youth and meet record time of 26.92 secs.

Delhi dominates the mat

At the Wrestling mat inside the T.T. Nagar stadium, Delhi grapplers dominated the final day winning three of the five golds on offer. Ramandeep won the Boys 92kg Greco Roman category, defeating state-mate Hardeep Rath in the final. Women wrestlers Neha Sharma and Shiksha also won golds.

Haryana also picked up a gold through Sachin Mor in the Boys 80kg and Rajasthan’s Lalit Kumar won the Boys 55kg category.

The Champions Bus parade

The hour-long Champions bus parade travelled through different parts of the city, making a couple of stops in between at pre-notified checkpoints. Artists on floats performed traditional martial arts like Kalarripayattu and Gatka, besides performances by Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) exponents and football, rope and cycle artists.

Champion athlete and Olympic medalist Gagan Narang, was also at hand to address the champions at the first checkpoint while Emcees and dance performances kept the crowds engaged at all times.

The Closing Ceremony: Elegant, Immaculate and Slick

The closing ceremony began once the Champions and dignitaries deboarded the bus and it was followed by felicitations of sponsors. The winners followed next and the biggest cheer was reserved for the hosts Madhya Pradesh, who took home the 2nd Runner Up Trophy with a haul of 39 gold, 30 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Haryana were awarded the 1st Runner Up Trophy for their haul of 40 gold, 28 silver and 50 bronze medals.

The final and most coveted award went to the champion state Maharashtra with a haul 56 gold, 55 silver and 49 bronze medals, who were then called on stage and presented with the glittering winners trophy.

The ceremony ended with a wonderful choreographed dance performance to the popular Anthem of the games, “Hindustan ka Dil Dhadka do” and photo opportunities of the winners with the dignitaries.

KIYG2022MP in numbers

The KIYG2022MP saw over 6000 athletes and support staff from 36 states and union territories of the country converge into nine cities over 13 days of competition in 27 sporting disciplines.

Eight of those cities, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur and Gwalior, were spread across the vast central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (M.P), while the national capital Delhi, hosted the track cycling events.

Maharashtra topped the medal tally with Haryana and hosts M.P finishing as first and second Runner Up respectively. A total of 25 national youth records were shattered by 12 athletes during the period of the games.

