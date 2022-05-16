KJo congratulates choreographer Tushar Kalia on his engagement with Triveni Barman



Mumbai: Well-known dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle to announce his engagement with his lady love Triveni Barman.

Tushar, who had participated in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and was also the stage director of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, is now all set to be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

He shared two beautiful pictures with his fiance Triveni and wrote: “To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude”. The couple looks adorable in traditional yellow outfits.

Triveni also mentioned on her social media handle with a heart emoji : “You are the best thing that ever happened to me”

Many of their fans and friends congratulated them. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented: “Badhaiyan!”.

Actress Sana Saeed also said: “Awwwwww congratulations”.

Actor Pulkit Samrat mentioned: “Congratulationsssssss!!!!!!!” and Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also commented: “Congrats Bhai �”