KKMA Organises Beach Cleanup in Kuwait

Kuwait: In celebration of Kuwait National Day, the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA) orchestrated a noble beach cleanup program on 25th February. The mission was to clean up the beach area from the 2nd Ring Road to Kuwait Tower and collect all forms of waste from the beach side. With an impressive turnout, hundreds of dedicated volunteers from KKMA, alongside enthusiastic children, families, and gracious Kuwaiti volunteers, all united for the noble cause. Together, they tirelessly worked to cleanse the shoreline and made a commendable impact.

Dr Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait inaugurated the event. Kamal Singh Rathore, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, shared heartwarming messages of goodwill. Ibrahim Kunnil, the president of KKMA presided over the function. Esteemed guests graced the program with their presence. The event was compeered by BM Iqbal, while other KKMA officials Vice Chairman AP Abdul Salam, Working President Nawaz Qadiri, Zone Presidents Mustafa Master, Mohammad Ali Katinjimula, VK Abdul Nassar, Sports & Arts Vice President Aslam Hamza, and other Center, Zone, Branch, and Unit Leaders, also participated in the event.

The program’s festivities included a warm welcome address delivered by KKMA Central General Secretary KC Rafeeq and a recitation of Khiraat by Khalid Maulavi. K. O. Moidu, Vice President of Sports & Arts, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to conclude the event.

