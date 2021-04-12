Spread the love



















KKR beat SRH by 10 runs

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their first match of the 2021 IPL season at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 188, SRH were restricted to a total of 177/5 with Manish Pandey finishing unbeaten on 61.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 187/6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53; Rashid Khan 2/24) vs SunRisers Hyderabad 177/5 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 61 not out, Jonny Bairstow 55; Prasidh Krishna 2/35)