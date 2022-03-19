KKR Cinemas buys TN rights of Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Yaanai’



Chennai: KKR Cinemas has bought the Tamil Nadu rights of director Hari’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Yaanai’ with Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.

Drumstick Productions, the company producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said: “The most awaited Yaanai’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights bagged by KKR Cinemas. Soon in theatres worldwide.” The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 6 this year. The satellite and digital rights of the eagerly awaited film have been bought by the Zee group.

Sources close to the film unit say that ‘Yaanai’ will primarily be targeting ‘B’ and ‘C’ centre audiences.

In an earlier interview, Arun Vijay had disclosed that the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants do it in the wilds, and therefore, the film has been named ‘Yaanai’, which in Tamil means ‘elephant’.

The film has raised expectations as this is the first rural script that Arun Vijay is doing after a gap of almost 12 years.