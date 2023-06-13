KMC Attavar all set to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Emergency Medicine Dept on June 14

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar is pleased to announce the grand inauguration of its new Emergency Medicine Department, equipped with round-the-clock emergency care services, a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an Operation Theater (OT) and a STAT lab. This state-of-the-art facility, boasting 30 beds is set to revolutionize emergency medical care in the region”, said Dr Madhusudan Upadhya, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, Attavar during the press meet held at the Press Club, Urwa here on June 13.

Addressing the media persons Dr Madhusudan said, “The esteemed chief guest for the inauguration ceremony will be Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore. His presence highlights the importance of this facility in ensuring the well-being and safety of the community. The event will take place on June 14, 2023, at the KMC Hospital Attavar premises”.

Further Speaking to the media Dr Madhusudan said, “The Emergency Medicine Department at KMC Hospital Attavar has been meticulously designed to provide prompt and comprehensive care to patients in critical condition. The facility is staffed with a highly skilled team of emergency medicine specialists and nursing professionals who have undergone rigorous training in handling life-threatening situations”.

Speaking about the facilities at the Emergency Medicine Department Dr Sanjan, Assistant Professor in the Department said, “The department is equipped with advanced medical technology and infrastructure to swiftly diagnose and treat a wide range of emergencies. The dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ensures that critically ill patients receive specialized care and monitoring. The Operation Theater (OT) is equipped to handle emergency surgeries, while the STAT lab enables rapid and accurate diagnostic testing, facilitating timely treatment decisions. The Emergency Medicine Department also includes a specially designated section catering to Paediatric and Gynecological emergencies. With its advanced features, housing 30 beds equipped with oxygen and ventilator capabilities, is fully prepared to handle any emergencies or disasters that may occur in the region”.

Dr Nikhil Paul, Assistant Professor from the Department of Emergency Medicine emphasized the significance of this new department in providing immediate and specialized care to patients in need. All of them expressed their enthusiasm about the enhanced capabilities of the facility and its potential to save lives.

KMC Hospital, Attavar extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community, government officials and medical professionals who have contributed to the establishment of this remarkable Emergency Medicine Department. The hospital remains committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to the people of Mangalore and surrounding areas.

Medical Superintendent KMC Hospital Attavar John Ramapuram and others were also present.

