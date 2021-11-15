Spread the love



















KMC Attavar Holds Awareness Programme on Diabetes

Mangaluru: On behalf of World Diabetes Day, an awareness programme on the Management and prevention of diabetes was organized at KMC Hospital Attavar here on November 15.

The Awareness Programme was conducted by Dr Sheetal Raj M – Physician & Geriatric (Specialist in Health of Elderly) consultant who educated the gathering on the prevention and management of diabetes and Manisha – Diet & Nutrition Expert, who shed light on eating the healthiest food by a diabetic person.

After the informative session, the resource persons gave elaborated information on the diabetes-related questions of the audience.

The programme was followed by Free Blood Sugar test, Blood Pressure (BP) assessment and Bone Mineral Density (BMD) test.

About 70 people participated and took advantage of the programme. Uday J from the Marketing department compered the programme. The Programme was conducted with Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

