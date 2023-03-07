KMC Attavar Holds Comprehensive Women’s Health Package to mark International Women’s Day

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar has introduced a women’s health-check package to commemorate International Women’s Day. This comprehensive health package is mainly focused on the well-being of women’s health and offers a wide range of screenings, tests, and consultations.

The health-check package is priced at Rs 2399 and includes mammography screenings, ultrasound scans of the breast, abdomen, and pelvis, cervical screenings, a pap smear, thyroid tests, complete blood counts, and consultations with doctors from the General Medicine and Gynaecology departments. Regarding Mammogram screening, it will be conducted only for women over 45, and women under 45 will undergo ultrasound breast screening.

The health check package will be available at KMC Attavar from March 8th to March 31st.

For appointments or more details on the women’s health-check package at KMC Attavar, please call 88615 86249.

Like this: Like Loading...