KMC Attavar Observes International Childhood Cancer Day 2021

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar Observed the International Childhood Cancer Day in a unique way by live interaction with child heroes who defeated Cancer on Monday, February 15.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the 7th year celebration of International Childhood cancer day at KMC Hospital, Attavar was observed with a restricted audience. The programme was aired live on Facebook which had a viewership of thousands of public who got to watch the childhood cancer survivors speak their heart out and motivate children undergoing treatment during the interactive session hosted by R.J. Errol of Big FM along with Dr Harsha Prasada – Chief of Paediatric Hematology Oncology (Child Cancer Specialist), KMC Hospital Mangalore.

The programme began with an invocation followed by a welcome note from Dr Harsha Prasada. In his welcome address, Dr Harsha said, “Today we are observing the International Childhood Cancer Day in order to bring awareness and express our support to children who suffer from cancer and their families. Every year nearly 3 lakh children are diagnosed with cancer. But childhood cancer is curable. Our aim is to bring awareness to the parents and the public that cancer is curable. In KMC Hospital, we have been treating all types of cancer in children for the past 21 years. We have dedicated the oncology ward for children, dedicated a nursing team, dedicated doctors, social workers, data manager, paediatric surgeon and on-site radiation oncology facility”.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar by lighting the lamp. In his inaugural address, Dr John Ramapuram said, “Most of the times due to lack of awareness, parents do not take their children to the hospital for cancer treatment. But we should make them aware that the treatment is available for the children who suffer from cancer and many donors come forward to help them in case of any financial difficulties during the treatment”. He requested the print and electronic media to pass on the message that childhood cancer can be cured, and there is Clinical expertise backed by Facilities at KMC Attavar to treat cancer”.

Dr Ravikiran S.- HOD Dept. of Paediatrics also spoke on the occasion. Dr Nuthan Kamath – Associate Dean, KMC Mangalore, Dr Kamalakshi Bhat, Dr Jayashree K, Dr Smitha D’Sa and Dr Suchetha Rao from the Dept. of Paediatric were also present. Dr Ganesh compered the programme, and Dr Santhosh delivered the vote of thanks.

Mr Herald Moras, a philanthropist from Mangalore who constantly donates to cancer treatment of Children, handed over a donation cheque to a child undergoing treatment for cancer at the KMC hospital.

Later on, RJ Errol of Big FM Fame hosted the interactive session with child heroes who defeated cancer and are currently excelling in their respective fields; art/craft/studies etc.

The interactive session by the Child heroes who defeated cancer gathered accolades in social media as the message by them “Fear Nothing; everything can be achieved” gave a moment of motivation and hope to all the Children undergoing treatment and the Parents who sacrifice to get their Child Treated.