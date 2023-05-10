KMC Attavar offers Discount on Laser and Non-Laser Treatments for Students

Mangaluru: Dermatology Department of KMC Attavar is pleased to announce a special discount program for students.

Starting from 11 May onwards, students can avail of a flat 30% discount on all Laser and selected non-Laser treatments. The offer is valid on all Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Students are required to book an appointment in advance as the treatment is appointment-based. The students will be required to show their valid student ID as proof at the time of registration for the laser/non-laser procedures. This is a great opportunity for students to get high-quality treatments at an affordable price.

For appointments and more details on this offer, please call 88615 86249. KMC Attavar is known for its excellent medical facilities, and this offer is just one of the many ways the hospital aims to provide affordable healthcare to everyone.

