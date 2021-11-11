Spread the love



















KMC Attavar to Hold Awareness Program on Diabetes with Complimentary Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure assessment and Bone Mineral Density Test

Mangaluru: To mark the World Diabetes Day, KMC Hospital Attavar is organizing an awareness program on Diabetes followed by Free Blood Sugar test, Blood Pressure (BP) assessment and Bone Mineral Density (B.M.D) test on November 15, at Sanjeevini Hall 7th Floor KMC Hospital Attavar from 10.30 am onwards.

The Awareness Program will be conducted by Dr Sheetal Raj M – Physician & Geriatric (Specialist in Health of Elderly) consultant and Manisha – Diet and Nutrition Expert.

People having a family history of diabetes, people leading unhealthy /sedentary lifestyles, and people with High BP (Hyper Tension), people who are overweight, any person above 45 years of age can register and participate in this Awareness program.

Bone Mineral Density test measures the density of bone, detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs, help to predict the chances of fracture in the future, monitor the effectiveness of treatments for osteoporosis, etc.

Prior Registration is mandatory; for registrations contact- 70220 78002 (between 9am to 5pm)

The Program will be conducted with Covid Appropriate Behaviour and the attendees are requested to adhere to the Covid protocols.

Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar has requested the public to avail the benefits of this educative session & camp.

