KMC Confers E K Hussain with Dr TMA Pai Arogya Sevak Award 2022 During Camp Organizers Meet

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College, Attavar organized Camp Organizers meet 2022 and conferred E K Hussain with Dr TMA Pai Arogya Sevak Award 2022, at the Sanjeevini Hall, KMC Attavar here on June 11.

Marketing Head of KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Rakesh Darshan welcomed the gathering.

Camp co-ordinator of KMC Attavar Herbert Pereira briefed on the number of camps organized in Dakshina Kannada and said, “Due to COVID, we were not able to organize more camps in 2020 but from October 2021, we have organized 178 camps in various places where more than 7,000 patients had undergone health check-up and 442 patients were given further treatment at the KMC hospital. When we organized camps, we received very good support from many organizations. I would like to thank all the organizations that joined hands with us to make our mission successful.”

Addressing the gathering Dr Deepak Madi said, “Our founder Dr TMA Pai had a dream of eliminating illiteracy, poverty and ill health. He started schools to educate the poor people, banks to eliminate poverty and hospitals to provide treatment. Now, KMC Hospitals in the health sector are in second place in the country”.

Dr Deepak Madi further said, “We cannot go to every village to treat the patients, but some good-hearted people have joined hands with us to reach out to every village in providing treatment to the people. We are also providing the Attavar Loyalty card and the Arogya card to the people. We normally hold camps in the hospitals but holding camps in villages is quite different. It is a godly work and I salute all those who have dedicated their time to helping the people who are deprived of medical facilities. I urge all of you to continue your good work. If you need any help we are always there at your service. This humanitarian work should continue. In the coming days, let all the people make use of the Loyalty and Arogya cards”.

E K Hussain was felicitated by Dr Deepak Madi with a shawl, memento, and citation. Medical Social worker Asha read out the citation. KMC Hospital also felicitated those who had done the highest registrations of Manipal Arogya Card on the occasion.

Nithesh Shetty delivered the vote of thanks.