KMC Dept of Forensic & Toxicology to Host ‘ TOXOCON-16’, an Annual National Conference of ICT

Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru (A Constituent Unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal) the Department of Forensic & Toxicology to Host ‘ TOXOCON-16’, an Annual National Conference of Indian Society of Toxicology on 5th and 6th November 2022 at Dr G D Velaith Hall, KMC, Lighthouse Hill Road, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club Organising Chairman Dr Prateek Rastogi said, ” We feel privileged to host the 16’th Annual National Conference of Indian Society of Toxicology (TOXOCON-16) at Dept. of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru (A Constituent Unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal). The conference is scheduled to be held on 5″ and 6” November 2022 in the coastal city of Mangaluru. The theme for TOXOCON-16 “Toxicology in CBME Curriculum: Opportunities and Challenges, is aptly chosen to keep in mind the recent amendment of the MBBS curriculum (Competency Based Medical Education).

He further said, ” The theme is selected keeping in mind to emphasize the Importance of Toxicology in Medical Curriculum, challenges which medical teachers are facing with existing resources and infrastructure to implement this curriculum, opportunities to integrate with various other departments to impart quality training to our undergraduates in toxicology. We invite delegates from all specialities to attend the Conference. Faculty from Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Forensic Science, Emergency Medicine, General Medicine, Pharmacology & Pharmacy, may find the conference especially useful as the Scientific deliberations may be of help to develop a road map for the way forward in TOXICOLOGY teaching and handling toxicological emergencies”.

During the two-day conference, the talks by various resource persons will be on IST Oration- Competency-based medical education curriculum- challenges & Opportunities; Toxic tales from resus room; Future of Toxicology in India; Intricacies in the opening cause of death in poisoning cases; Integration in teaching Toxicology: Crossroads and way forward; Utilization of mass media in preventing snake bite at the community level; and the conference ends with a panel discussion: CBME curriculum on Toxicology and Quantum of Toxicology that should reflect in National Exit Test (NExT)

The other Members present on the dais during the press meeting were -Dr. B Suresh Kumar Shetty, Associate Dean.; Organising Secretary: Dr. Pavanchand Shetty H; Scientific Committee Chairman: Dr. Jagadish Rao P. P. and Treasurer: Dr. Haneil Larson D’ Souza