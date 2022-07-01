‘KMC Doctor Gave Me a New Life’- St Aloysius PUC Student after SCOLIOSIS Surgery

‘KMC Hospital Dr Ishwar Keerthi, Consultant Spine Surgeon Gave Me a New Life’- St Aloysius PUC Student 16-year-old Ms Henrita D’souza, Mangaluru extends her gratefulness after SCOLIOSIS Treatment/Surgery

Mangaluru: Today 1 July is National Doctor’s Day to express gratitude to the medical staff all over the country for their dedicated services. The Day also holds a special significance considering the fact that the doctors and the physicians are working round the clock in a fight against the widespread COVID-19 pandemic as well as various other health crises and deadly diseases. It also honours their significant contribution to the well-being of society and the irreplaceable services. Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, freedom fighter, academician, and politician.

Miss HENRITA D’SOUZA

And what a perfect Day to thank a DOCTOR who treated a young girl and gave her a new life- and here we have 16-year-old Ms Henrita D’souza expressing her gratitude to her doctor who treated her for SCOLIOSIS , and making her healthy and active. Expressing her kind words of wisdom to Dr Dr Ishwar Keerthi, Consultant Spine Surgeon at KMC, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru Henrita said, ” “On this Doctor’s Day, I want to Thank You, as I am hearty and healthy again. Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, and you are an incarnation of God to others. Being a doctor is a great responsibility and you are doing really amazing. I had full faith in you before the treatment/surgery, and you did an amazing job by rectifying my back spine. You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and a guide too.This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives, and you are a great example. I thank you for your service to humanity. May your days be wonderful and healthy like you make it for others. Thanks a million and Happy Doctor’s Day”

Miss HENRITA D’SOUZA seen with Dr ISHWAR KEERTHI

Seen with her mother Ms Sunitha D’souza

It should be noted that month of June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month, and KMC Hospital, Mangaluru has initiated the Scoliosis Awareness and ScoliosisAwareness School Drive to spread awareness about Scoliosis, highlight the importance of its early detection and the effectiveness of early spinal bracing and non-operative care among children. The hospital will reach out to 100 primary and secondary schools, educating parents on scoliosis, and the importance of its early detection in children. Through the school drive, KMC Hospital will reach out to parents and teachers in 100 primary and secondary schools across Dakshina Kannada, Kasaragod, Udupi, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannur districts for the next one year and raise their awareness levels on scoliosis, its prevalence among children, and the importance of its early detection in children.

Dr Ishwar Keerthi, a renowned Consultant Spine Surgeon at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Scoliosis is a condition where the spine bends sideways. It has been observed in 2-4 percent of children. While the condition rectifies on its own for most children, approximately one out of every six children diagnosed with scoliosis will have a curved spine that would require active treatment in the form of bracing or surgery. Scoliosis is more commonly seen in girls than in boys. Early diagnosis is the key to ensure that affected children receive the best treatment, and prevent serious problems”

(L-R) Dr. Kishore, Spine Specialist, Henrita’s mother Ms Sunitha D’souza, Miss Henrita, Dr. Ishwar Keerthi, Senior Consultant – Spine Surgery and Dr. Vaishak Bhat, Spine Specialist, KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R Ambedkar Road, Mangaluru.

” Miss Henrita D’souza, aged 16 years from Mangaluru visited me with complaints of frequent back pain with a bend in the back and cosmetic issues due to the abnormal spine curvature. Her mother had noticed this condition when she was 12 years of age. The girl underwent surgery at KMC hospital. Following this, she underwent physiotherapy. The regular exercises that formed part of the regimen helped straighten the spinal curvature. She has now attained normal height for her age group, and her cosmetic issues have been resolved. I am happy that she is feeling much better with daily routines after the successful surgery” said Dr Ishwara Keerthi.



Narrating her story to Team Mangalorean, Miss Henrita said, ” I was quite perfect till I was 14 years old, after which my parents noticed that my back spine looked different, slightly twisted and one side bent. While I was in my First year at St Aloysius PU College, my relatives and neighbours urged my parents that I should be taken to a doctor, and we found a perfect and renowned doctor in the City, and he was like a saviour to me in treating my condition. It was 30 August 2021 that my surgery was done by Dr Ishwar Keerthi, assisted by other physicians, and the whole surgery lasted from 7 am until 4 pm.”

” After the surgery I was told to lie down and not move or walk around. There were no side effects after the surgery, I felt great, that even my lungs functioned well, where I had lung problems prior to the treatment. Staying at the hospital for a week under the good care of the doctors and nurses at KMC, I went home as a Happy person, all smiling and feeling a lot better than I was before. The surgery made a difference, and I am thankful to Dr Ishwar and his dedicated team for giving me a new life, I am a new person with a new appearance. Even my classmates are happy to see me happy and smiling. My advice to youngsters is that don’t neglect if you notice symptoms of Scoliosis, contact a good doctor immediately”

Miss Henrita daughter of Stanislaus Oswald D’souza, a contractor by profession, and Ms Sunitha D’souza, a Homemaker, has an elder brother, Terrence doing his Ist year E#ngineering at St Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru. She after her schooling at Sacred Hearts School, and St Joseph’s High School in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, presently she is pursuing her IInd year in SEBA at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. Her parents said that even though the treatment/surgery cost them a few lakhs, the life of their daughter was more important than money, and they are as much happy as their daughter.

In conclusion, Every June, the National Scoliosis Awareness Month highlights the growing need for education, early detection, and awareness about scoliosis and its prevalence. The drive aims to unite scoliosis patients, families, clinicians, and institutions for better collaborative networking. KMC advocates and recommends scoliosis screening in schools. Friends and family members must learn to detect the early signs and symptoms of the condition. It is often school teachers, parents, or relatives who first identify the issue. Fortunately, a simple clinical examination and X-ray can confirm the diagnosis and help experts recommend the right treatment. The concerned doctors would like to invite all scoliosis patients, family members, and advocates to support this campaign and make use of the opportunity provided.

Contact KMC Hospital for More Details Phone: 1800 102 4647