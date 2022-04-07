KMC Holds 2nd Dr B S Sajjan Endowment Oration with the theme, “Health Care Leadership during COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons learnt and the way forward”

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College Mangalore Department of Community Medicine organised, the 2nd Dr B S Sajjan Endowment Oration with the theme, “Health Care Leadership during COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons learnt and the way forward” at the Medical Education Unit AV Hall, Light House Hill Road here on April 7.

The programme began with an invocation. Dr B Unnikrishnan welcomed the gathering. In his welcome address, Dr Unnikrishnan said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you to the 2nd Dr B S Sajjan Endowment Oration with the theme ‘Health Care Leadership during COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons learnt and the way forward.’ This oration is a befitting tribute to Dr Sajjan from the department of Community Medicine. Dr Sajjan had joined KMC Mangaluru in 1994 and was the Professor HOD of Community Medicine from 2000 to 2008. He had contributed immensely to public health both for the district and state. He was a very humble person and was ready to help anyone anytime”.

The programme was inaugurated by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Mangalore Campus Dr Dilip G Naik along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Professor and Head of Dept Community Medicine Dr Rekha T presented an overview of the department.

Addressing the gathering Dr Dilip Naik said, “I am very happy to be part of the 2nd Dr B S Sajjan Endowment Oration. It is appropriate to hold an Oration in his memory. He was a very simple and humble human being. He could talk at ease to youngsters and the elderly and could get on to any level of discussion, the department has rightfully organized the Endowment Oration in Dr Sajjan’s memory. Whenever we think of a crisis, we think of the Army. They are the ones who manage it, whenever the Army comes we are rest assured that they will do the job. When the situation gets tough, the tough get going. I can say that in the last two years, community medicine doctors have become very popular. Every household knows community medicine and we have understood the importance of community medicine”.

Addressing the gathering, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr M Venkatraya Prabhu said, “In leadership, there are two things, they are Political and Health care leadership. The world’s largest unprepared lockdown was an unmitigated disaster. On March 23, the lockdown was announced, like the demonetization announcement in our country. Nothing would have happened if 7 to 10 days, were given to migrant labourers to go back to their hometowns. Wrong advice was given by the Niti Ayog, to the Prime minister and when it was unlocked it was a peak pandemic and a chance for the virus to spread like a wildfire. The community spread was ferociously denied. During the pandemic, the Niti Ayog had given the wrong information to the PM. Political leadership is important but at the same time Health care leaders should be given priority during the pandemic”.

Lt Gen Ashok Jindal AVSM, YSM Director and Commandant Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Delhi delivered the Endowment Oration on the topic, “Planning for Pandemics: Lesson Learnt from COVID-19”. Lt Gen Ashok Jindal AVSM, YSM was felicitated on the occasion. Appreciation Certificates were distributed to the COVID warriors.

Associate professor Dept of Community Medicine KMC Mangaluru Dr Ramesh Holla delivered the vote of thanks.